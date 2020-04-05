|
Betty Jean Holcombe, 83, of Rainbow City, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the family will have a private burial. Rev. Billy Boatwright will officiate the service. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Holcombe was a native of Attalla, and spent most of her life in Merritt Island, Florida. Betty was the project manager of Patrick Airforce Base, where they won the Hennessey Award two years in a row. She moved back to Alabama and lived out her days serving others. Mrs. Holcombe was a faithful member of Gospel Temple Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Howard Leslie Holcombe; father, Moody Simpson; mother, Virdie Simpson; twin sister, Imogene Barrett; and sister, Mary Yancy.
Mrs. Holcombe is survived by son, James Leslie Holcombe (Penny); grandchildren, Luke and Micah Holcombe; nephews, Mark Lancaster and Mike Yancy; nieces, Sandy and Kathy Yancy; and great-niece, Meghan Lancaster.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andy Crow and The Gospel Temple New Beginning Sunday School Class.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 5, 2020