Mrs. Betty Jean Jester, 85, of Ashville, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Chris Cornutt officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Ashville. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Jester resided in Ashville, AL, with her husband and four children and raised her family, whom she loved dearly.
Mrs. Jester was preceded in death by her parents, Winston and Lorena Martin; husband, Louie William Jester; brothers, Levon, Tommy, D.W., MacDaniel, Jr. and Louie Martin; and her great-grandson, John River Noah Daily.
Survivors include her children, Marilyn Jean Mooney (Gary), Francis Louise Jester, William Efford Jester (Sissy) and Harold Wayne Jester; grandchildren, Natassja Jester, William Alford Jester Jr., Anthony Ray Colley, Zachary Gerome Smith, Bobby Allen Noah, Kevin Andrew Jester (Crystal) and Keith Daily (Savannah), Joseph Aaron Abernathy, Bradley Wayne Jester (Jessica), Brandon Wade Jester, Louie Alexander Jester, Markus Winston Thomas Jester and Joseph Andrew Campbell; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Martin; brothers, Carol Martin, Jerry Martin, Robert Martin (Mary Jo) and Dale Martin (Doris); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
