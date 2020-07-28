Betty Jo Carroll, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Tranquility Center, at Wellstar Community Hospice, Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. For the last four years she had lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Jan Douglas. Her hometown was Gadsden, Alabama, where she was a lifelong resident.
Due to current circumstances of the coronavirus, no memorial service will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time, which will be announced in due course. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. She will be buried in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Betty Jo Carroll, better known as Granny Jo, was an intelligent, creative, gifted, loving, generous and strong person. She was a devout Christian who possessed a strong and vital faith, which guided her life. She willingly shared her faith not just in words, but in acts of generosity and kindness. Her grandson, Marty, said that she always, in the most subtle of ways, guided him to grace.
Jenny, her granddaughter, said, "Granny Jo... chocolate and biscuits, summer visits to her house, helping cook or wash dishes in her kitchen that was almost never quiet... dinner of summer tomatoes, homemade cornbread, and milk (and green onions dipped in a pile of salt for her), her laugh... singing with her in the front porch swing, hot summer days and late summer nights on the hill…"
Jan, her son-in-law, said this about her: "She designed and made clothes, including wedding gowns. She wrote poetry and songs. She designed and made furniture. Her greatest talent was that of an artist. She painted in oils, watercolors, and did pen and inks. All the family members have beautiful memories in the form of artwork and pieces of furniture. Most of all, we all will have the memories of one of God's special people. She and I talked often about her getting to Heaven and being with her Cotton (Papa Cotton). I can see that smile as she is sitting next to Cotton with his arm around her."
Needless to say, Granny Jo left us all with many memories that we will cherish the rest of our lives. Her journey is now complete, but she lives on in those memories, which serve to comfort, guide, strengthen and encourage each of us.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer (Cotton) Carroll Jr.; her mother and father, Margaret Geneva Chambers and Martin Dooley Chambers; seven sisters and four brothers; and beloved great-grandchildren, Catie Wilkins and Aiden Hardeman.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by her children: daughter, Toni, and her husband, Jan; son, Danny, and his wife, Libby; son, Mike, and his wife, Cheri; grandchildren, Scott and Michelle Douglas, Marty and Jessica Douglas, Chris and Leslie Carroll, Joey Carroll and Kacy Hawk, Jenny and Tre Wilkins, Nikki Hardeman, John and Casey Carroll; great-grandchildren, Sean and Ian Douglas, Katlin and Landon Carroll, Carrigan and Regan Carroll, Izzy and Chip Wilkins, Natalie and Liam Hardeman, Josiah, Asa and Elliott Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to "Catie's Fund" at Cure Childhood Cancer, www.curechildhoodcancer.org.
Catie's Fund is in the pull-down menu.
Honorary pallbearers: All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.