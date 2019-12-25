|
Devoted Wife and Mother
Betty Jo (Cochran) Kegler, 90, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, of natural causes. She was born and raised in Collinsville, Alabama, by parents Walter and Verby Cochran, along with older brother Walter Cochran Jr. Betty Jo graduated from Alabama College in Montevallo, Alabama, in 1951, and married William V. Kegler in Laredo, Texas, in December 1951. Betty Jo was a devoted Episcopal minister's wife and mother throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hayley, and grandson, Travis Hayley; daughter, Marti Stanley, and husband Dennis Stanley; grandchildren, Sarah Heath and Coll Stanley; and daughter, Paula Juarez, and granddaughter Selena Juarez, all of Houston, Texas.
Betty Jo will forever be remembered by her fierce independence and loyalty to her friends and family. She followed in her mother's footsteps, donating time, talent and services often. She loved gardening, sewing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful steward of God and quietly loved her family and friends.
Remembrances for our mother are welcomed to the , www.alz.org (Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter).
She will be laid to rest in Collinsville Cemetery, Collinsville, AL, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, following a service at the Collinsville Funeral Home at 2 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 25, 2019