Betty Jo Snell was born Feb. 13, 1951 in Gadsden, to Rex and Edwardeen Brown. Betty was self-appointed in charge of maintaining order of her unruly sisters: Janice, Rita, and Paula. She would later marry her husband, James Snell, after only knowing him 9 days, on January 5, 1984. She would remain his superior for almost 36 years.
For over 30 years, Betty faithfully delivered the Gadsden Times newspaper, which suited her servant heart. Betty spent most of her life caring for other people. She loved to cook and for many years carried food to her very special aunts, who preceded her in death, Onie and Reba Owen. Betty loved her children (Amy, Heather "Nikki", and chosen son, Zac), her grandchildren, the Beatles, gardening, Rick and Bubba, and Alabama football. She grew countless types of tomatoes in senseless abundance with the help of James' forced labor and pioneered extreme couponing.
We will be lost without her direction and she will for all future time be missed by those she loved and touched deeply.
We believe she has rejoined her Heavenly Father, parents, Onie and Reba, and sister. Please join us in celebrating her life. Visitation will be held at Crestwood Funeral Home on Monday from noon to 2 p.m. followed by services officiated by Dave Manalovich and then internment at Beulah Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be natural and chosen family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 15, 2019