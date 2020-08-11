Graveside service for Mrs. Betty Jo Wilson Fort, 91, of Glencoe, were held at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Bill Fort gave the eulogy.
Mrs. Fort passed away on August 7, 2020, at Meadowood Retirement Village. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William Fort Sr.; parents, Richard and Myrtle Wilson; brothers, Richard C. Wilson (Peggy) and Troy Wilson; sister, Dorothy Corbett; and niece, Sherry Horne.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Betty Carol Roman of Cary, NC, William Hall Fort Jr. (JoAnn) of Glencoe, AL; grandchildren, J.J. Chambers of Raleigh, NC, Jennifer (Morgan) Wendlandt of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Ashley (Jason) Groover of Tampa, FL, Audrey Fort of Glencoe, AL; four great-grandchildren; and nephews, Richard Wilson and James Corbett.
Mrs. Fort was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Cleveland, GA. She was a member of the Red Hatters of Cleveland. She enjoyed dancing and taught a line dancing class alongside her husband. She also enjoyed camping and acting. She was best known for being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"