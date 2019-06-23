Home

Betty Kate Dover

Betty Kate Dover Obituary
A graveside service was held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery for Betty Kate Dover, who passed from this life on Friday, June 14, 2019. Bro. Dave Roberts officiated. Morgan Funeral Chapel directed.
Betty was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Winston and Ester Baker; brother, Charles Baker; and sister-in-law, Martha Baker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 62 years, Clarence Dover; son, Gary (Jamie) Dover; daughter, Linda (Darrell) Jones; grandchildren, Jennifer (Lane) Dudley, Hannah Faith Jones, Darren Bradley Jones, and Bethanie Autumn Jones; stepson, Steve (Donna) Dover; stepgrandchildren, Mike (Jenny) Dover and Abby Dover; brother, Larry (Peggy) Baker.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 23, 2019
