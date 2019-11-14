|
October 22, 1929 – November 10, 2019
Surrounded by her family, Betty Lorraine Simmons Jones, 90, peacefully passed away on November 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray "Bunt" Jones; her parents, Tom and Ethel Simmons; her sister, Joanne Simmons; and grandson, Alan Jones.
She is survived by her brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Simmons; sister, Ellen (Lamar) Blair; her children, Becky (Phil) Sissons, Jim (Kathy) Jones, Bill Jones, Beth (David) Vanattia, and Robert Jones; 11 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Betty was a kind and generous woman who dedicated her life to taking care of her family and friends. She was known for her joyful spirit, great cooking and beautiful smile. She loved to read, play cards and spend time with her Domino Dollies. Her greatest joy in life was to spend time with her family.
Continuing in her spirit of helping others, she made the unselfish decision to donate her body to UAB's Medical Research program.
The family would like to give special recognition to the staff at Oak Landing.
A family memorial will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, November 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in her honor.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019