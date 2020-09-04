Betty Lou Pitts Gilliland, 75, of Altoona, AL, passed away on September 1, 2020.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Altoona.

Preceding her in death were her husband, David Owen Gilliland; brothers, Buddy Pitts, Pete Pitts and Jerry Logan; sister, Elaine Austin; and parents, B.L. and Evelyn Logan Pitts.

She leaves behind her children, Sharon Mayhall (Patrick), Richard Gilliland (Michael) and Mark Gilliland (Kelli); grandchildren, Alex Gilliland (Jocelyn), Chelsea McDaniel (Derreck), Nathaniel Gilliland, Logan Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland, Samuel Gilliland, Gracyn Gilliland, Crimson Mayhall and Alisha Mayhall; great-grandchildren, Evelyn McDaniel, Allison Erwin, Ethan Gilliland and Harbin McDaniel; siblings, Mary Hutchens, Vickie Jones and Ed Pitts (Lee); sister-in-law, Jo Logan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Lemley Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Chapel of Lemley Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow in Blount Memory Cemetery.

Asked to serve as pallbearers will be Alex Gilliland, Logan Gilliland, Nathaniel Gilliland, Benjamin Gilliland, Samuel Gilliland and Derreck McDaniel.

Lemley Funeral Home directing.

