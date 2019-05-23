|
Mrs. Betty Lou O' Neal passed peacefully from this life to join her Lord in Heaven on May 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends 1:30-2 p.m. Friday for visitation at Morgan Funeral Chapel with the funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Eric Sizemore officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Gadsden.
Betty Lou was preceded in passing by her parents, William Arthur and Martha Virginia "Mattie" Sitz; all six of her siblings and infant son, Michael.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Richard E. O'Neal;
son, Jeffory Alan O'Neal (wife, Anne Bryant O'Neal);
daughter, Deborah O'Neal Stanaland (husband, George Alan Stanaland);
grandchildren; Rebecca Lynn O'Neal & Andrew Bryant O'Neal and Cory Alan Stanaland & Shelby O'Neal Stanaland.
Pallbearers include Andrew Bryant O'Neal, Cory Alan Stanaland and George Alan Stanaland.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 23, 2019