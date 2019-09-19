|
|
Betty Lusk Byrd, 93, of Gadsden, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Visitation for Betty will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, September 20, with funeral service at noon, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Royce Head and Vince Whittington will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler will direct services.
Betty was a resident of Glencoe prior to moving to Gadsden. She had worked as bookkeeper for several area businesses. She was a longtime member of Glencoe First Baptist Church, where she and her husband Ray served in many capacities.
She is survived by her daughter, Mona Causey and son-in-law, Jack Causey; grandchildren, Meridith Causey Jones (Tim) and Brackston Causey (Abbey); great-grandchildren, Ellington Ray Jones, Benjamin Dax Causey, Callie Reese Causey, Kynnedi Lynn Causey and Knoxx Lyle Causey; sister, Lurleen Smith (Harold); a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Harriette Hundley, Wanda and Dennis Byrd, and Brenda and Allan Abney.
Betty's husbands, Eugene "Ray" Lusk and William Byrd; parents, Thomas Jefferson Brown Sr. and Margaret Francis "Frankie" Brown; sisters, Mary Read, Priscilla Levinson and Doris Read; and brothers, Thomas Brown Jr. and Wesley Brown preceded her in death.
Pallbearers will be Tim Jones, Brackston Causey, Dax Causey, Dan Levinson, Lee Akridge, Dennis Byrd and Allan Abney.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Joyce Self and Angelica Gaspar; as well as Encompass Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Byrd family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 19, 2019