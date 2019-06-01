Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Betty M. Longshore Obituary
Funeral services for Betty M. Longshore, age 89, of Gadsden (but in recent years, moved to Dothan), will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Betty was a graduate of Gadsden High School in the class of 1947.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Ella D. McPherson; sons, Stephen C. Longshore and Alan W. Longshore; sister, Mildred Wesseley (McGeehee); brother, William F. McPherson Jr.
She is survived by her sons, James A. (Charlotte) Longshore Jr. and Keith D. (Karen) Longshore; daughter-in-law, Carla Longshore; grandchildren, Chris Longshore, Lindsay Minshew, Brian Longshore, Justin Longshore, Austin Longshore; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Special thanks to the staff and nurses of Westside Terrace, Kindred Hospice, and Carla Longshore.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 1, 2019
