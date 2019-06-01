|
Funeral services for Betty M. Longshore, age 89, of Gadsden (but in recent years, moved to Dothan), will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is directing.
Betty was a graduate of Gadsden High School in the class of 1947.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Ella D. McPherson; sons, Stephen C. Longshore and Alan W. Longshore; sister, Mildred Wesseley (McGeehee); brother, William F. McPherson Jr.
She is survived by her sons, James A. (Charlotte) Longshore Jr. and Keith D. (Karen) Longshore; daughter-in-law, Carla Longshore; grandchildren, Chris Longshore, Lindsay Minshew, Brian Longshore, Justin Longshore, Austin Longshore; and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Special thanks to the staff and nurses of Westside Terrace, Kindred Hospice, and Carla Longshore.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 1, 2019