Betty R. Jenkins
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Betty R. Jenkins, 84, of Attalla, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tyson Burwell officiating. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Public Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon day of service.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: sons, John Troy Blount, Craig (Mackeshia) Jenkins, Billy (Charlie) Jenkins, Adolph (Bobbie) Jenkins; daughters, Emma Childs, Wanda (Don) Parker; sister, Margaret (Bud) Gurley; 23 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives; as well as two sisterly, lifelong friends, Willie Mae LaCount and Sara Mae Watson.
Professional Service Entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904; 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
