Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Betty Rodgers Fortenberry

Betty Rodgers Fortenberry Obituary
Betty Rodgers Fortenberry, 73, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with Brandon Snyder officiating.
Betty was the wife of Jerry Fortenberry; mother of Scott and Tommy Fortenberry; and mother-in-law of Lisa Fortenberry, whom she loved dearly. Her grandchildren, Blake and Kayla, and great-grandchildren, Braxton and Leah, were the lights of her life.
Betty was a graduate of Gadsden State Community College School of Nursing. She had worked at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital/Riverview Regional Medical Center for 35 years as Nursing Supervisor over ICU. She was a longtime member of Railroad Baptist Church, was a devoted Christian, and loved her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Fortenberry; son, Tommy Fortenberry; father, Thomas Rodgers; sister, Linda Roberson; brother, Dale Rodgers; and uncle, Bill (Vivian) Rodgers.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Lisa) Fortenberry; grandchildren, Blake (Robin) Fortenberry and Kayla (Shane) Howington; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Leah Fortenberry; sisters, Judy (Mike) Cofield, Shirley Cook and Kathy (Eric) Pentecost; brother, David Quinn; brother-in-law, Larry (Sharron) Fortenberry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Hospice: Bridget, Jenna, Fred, Lori, Mary and Karen for all their loving care, and to Madison for all she did.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Fortenberry family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2020
