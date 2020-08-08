1/1
Betty Rodgers Fortenberry
Betty Rodgers Fortenberry, 73, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 15 at North Glencoe Baptist Church, with Brandon Snyder officiating. Visitation at 11 a.m. with service to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Betty was a graduate of Gadsden State Community College School of Nursing. She had worked at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital/Riverview Regional Medical Center for 35 years as Nursing Supervisor over ICU.
She was a longtime member of Railroad Baptist Church, was a devoted Christian, and loved her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Fortenberry; son, Tommy Fortenberry; father, Thomas Rodgers; sister, Linda Roberson; brother, Dale Rodgers; and uncle, Bill (Vivian) Rodgers.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Lisa) Fortenberry; grandchildren, Blake (Robin) Fortenberry and Kayla (Shane) Howington; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Leah Fortenberry; sisters, Judy (Mike) Cofield, Shirley Cook and Kathy (Eric) Pentecost; brother, David Quinn; brother-in-law, Larry (Sharron) Fortenberry; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 AM
North Glencoe Baptist Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
North Glencoe Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
