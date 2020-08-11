1/
Betty Ruth (Summers) McWhorter
Mrs. Betty Ruth Summers McWhorter, 69, of Cedar Bluff, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a sudden illness.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private and limited to family; however, the guest book for condolences will be available for those who wish to pay their respects at Perry Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, August 12-13, 2020, and online condolences may be made at www.perryfuneral.net.
Officiating the funeral services will be Dr. George Cobb, the Rev. Ben James and the Rev. Will Etheridge. Burial will follow in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Bluff First United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Kerr McWhorter III; daughter, Summer (Josh) Summerford, of Centre; son, Jonathan (Lisa) McWhorter, Summerville, Georgia; grandchildren, Emma McWhorter and Mabry Summerford; mother, Ruth Cobia Summers; sister, Kathy Summers Hampton; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McWhorter was a native of Cedar Bluff, the daughter of the late William "W.K." Summers and Ruth Cobia Summers, and was a retired Home Economics teacher who taught many students over the course of 43 years at Cedar Bluff School and Chattooga County High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a member of the Cedar Bluff First United Methodist Church, where she served as the Choir Director for many years.
Pallbearers include cousins and nephews, and honorary pallbearers include members of the Jim Camp Sunday School class.
Perry Funeral Home is directing services.
www.perryfuneral.net

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
