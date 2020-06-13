Betty Smith
Betty Smith, 72, Gadsden, passed away June 8, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her husband, Floyed Whitley (Ross); son, James Perry Jr.; daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Green; three stepchildren; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services are at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Circle of Life Church, 7045 Main St., Hokes Bluff, with Rev. Bubba Letherwood officiating. Public Viewing will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements Under the Direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
