Betty Smith Wyrosdick, 80, of Birmingham, AL, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

She was born to parents Vernon Hollis and Bertha Lee Smith on May 5, 1940, in Montgomery, AL.

Betty met George in 1953. These childhood sweethearts were married in 1955 in Montgomery, AL. This year they celebrated 65 years of marriage, and together they raised two children, Mark and Stacy.

Most knew her as "Sister Wy" and "Nonnie," which were her favorite. Being one of the most Godly women who loved to pray and worship for over 40 years as a Pastor's wife, and being the best grandmother that everyone knew, "they are her heart" and she always "loved you more."

Betty is survived by George, her loving husband; Stacy DeVoe (Mel), daughter; Starlett Wyrosdick, daughter-in-law; Andy Wyrosdick (Julie), grandson; Desiree Simmons (Jason), granddaughter; Caylie Yarborough, granddaughter; and Cameron Yarborough, grandson.

She was preceded in death by Mark Wyrosdick, son, earlier this year. Not only is she celebrating her arrival with her son, but her parents and sister.

Pallbearers will be Andy Wyrosdick, grandson; Cameron Yarborough, grandson; Jason Simmons, grandson; Doug Counts, nephew; Tommy Amerson, nephew; Jason Counts, great-nephew; Josh Barrow, great-nephew; Wesley Thornton, great-nephew.

The family has entrusted Collier-Butler Funeral Home with the arrangements. The viewing is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 18, with the funeral service being held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, all located at 824 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL.

Immediately following the service, Sister Wy will be laid to rest at the Collinsville Church of God of Prophecy cemetery, located at 7824 AL Hwy 68, Collinsville, AL. Bishop William Nester, Niceville, FL, will officiate the ceremony.

Special Thanks to the staff at The Oaks on Parkwood, and especially the sweet nurses in the Arbor and Comfort Care Hospice for making her feel loved and cared for during her stay there.

