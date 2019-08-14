|
|
Betty Sue McEntyre, 90, of Rainbow City, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17 from noon until 2 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be immediately following with Rev. Roy Cordle, Bobby Joe Winningham and Bob Hundley officiating. Burial at Crestwood Cemetery.
She was a dedicated member of Riddles Bend Baptist Church, where she served as secretary of the Joy Sunday School Class. She was a retired teacher at John Jones Elementary School. She received great joy sending cards to loved ones and sharing stories. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Daniel "Dan" McEntyre; her parents, Albert Akin and Susie Hallmark; brother, A.A. Hallmark Jr.; sisters, Juanita Thornton and Lorita Winningham; mother- and father-in-law, Marion and Ethel McEntyre; and son-in-law, William Hudson.
Betty is survived by her children, Danny (Pamela) McEntyre, Cynthia Hudson; grandchildren, Jason (Ivone) Millirons, Angela (Jason) Mizzell, Daniel (Miranda) McEntyre, Mary (Michael) Hutto, Susie McEntyre; great-grandchildren, Hunter Millirons, Isabella Millirons, Jackson Mizzell, Natalie Mizzell, Lucus Hutto, Logan Hutto, Adelyn Hutto and Everly McEntyre; step-grandchildren, Tina (Nick) Darcy, Lori (Charles) Allen, Amy Hawkins, Justin Hawkins, Caroline (Dale) Cockrell, Ali (Brandon) Dunn; step-great-grandchildren, Nicklous Dacy, Jacob Dacy, Abby Cockrell, Emma Cockrell and Lily Cockrell.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Gadsden, special caregiver, Belinda Smith and caregiver staff, and her deacon Kenneth Payne.
Pallbearers will be Jason Millirons, Jason Mizzell, Hunter Millirons, Jackson Mizzell and Joey Winningham. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2019