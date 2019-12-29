|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mrs. Betty Swindall, 90, of Southside, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Dr. Craig Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Swindall was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church, the Red Hats Club, Southside Seniors and Beta Sigma Phi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodson Swindall; mother and father, Pauline and Luther McGill; sister, Sara Simmons and granddaughter, Kirsten Rasmussen.
She is survived by her daughter, LaWana; grandchildren, Ericka and Anders; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Abigail, Anika and Raegan; sister, Nateisha; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to all of their wonderful family and friends.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019