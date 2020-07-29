Celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. Betty "Granny" Taylor, 90, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. A private burial service will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Taylor passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Taylor; and parents, Thelma and Van Garrard.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy (Teresa) Taylor; grandchildren, Timothy Austin (Kelsey) Taylor, John Max Taylor; sister, Sharon (Ted) Boozer; nieces and nephews, David (Karen) Bearden; great-nieces and -nephews, Blair Bearden (Curt) Gwin, Ben (Katie) Bearden.
"Granny" was a wonderfully devoted mother, sister, grandmother, mother-in-law and aunt, and a special person to all she loved. She spent her time doing what she loved…cooking, taking care of other people and gardening. She led by example, and there was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. She was a leading example of determination and strength. Granny was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. We will miss her funny and unforgettable sayings, her laughter and her love every day.
Special thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Gadsden Regional, Gadsden Rehab and Riverview Regional Hospital.
She has left a footprint in this world that will never be forgotten.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Taylor, Timothy Austin Taylor, John Max Taylor, David Bearden, Charlie Gardner and Tony Fleming.
In lieu of flowers, we appreciate your prayers and sharing special thoughts of Granny.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
