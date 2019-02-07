|
|
|
Funeral services for Betty Walker Campbell, age 92, who was welcomed into the presence of her Master on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ Central Methodist Church.
The service at the church will be conducted by Terry Bentley. Burial will be at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery with a private graveside service conducted for her family by Michael Bynum.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Our Mother was a devoted member of Christ Central for as long as she was able to attend. She especially enjoyed her work with the United Methodist Women. She retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital after 20 years service. Mother was loved by her friends, revered by her grandchildren and cherished and honored by her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldred Campbell; her parents, B.K. Walker Sr. and Grace Dillashaw Walker; her brothers, Terry, Harold and Joseph Walker; her sisters, Lucile McGlaughn, Evelyn Thompson, Christine Gilliland and Shirley McCord; and her beloved daughter, Peggy Parrish.
She is survived by her brother, B.K. Walker Jr.; her sons, Larry (Deborah), Mike (Diane), Don (Patsy) and Steve Campbell; son-in-law, Steve Parish; daughter Vicki (Michael) Bynum; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; and chosen daughter, Vickie Snyder.
Special thanks to Dr. Webb Sledge and the staff at Northside Healthcare for the loving care they provided for our Mother.
Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 7, 2019
