Funeral service for Mrs. Betty White Loggins Morris, 73, of Geraldine, formerly of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Geraldine with Pastor Andy Brown officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Hokes Bluff Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Geraldine. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is directing.
Mrs. Morris passed away on August 16, 2020, after a courageous faith-driven battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Rowan White; mother, Millie Ruth White; brother, Tony White; husbands, Billy Jack Loggins and Billy Ray Morris.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Michael (Pam) Seay and Melanie (Bobby) Quillen; chosen children, Christie (Terry) Brothers, Ginger (Chris) Lawson, Jack (Sherry) Morris; grandchildren, Tyler Seay, Rachel Seay (Brysen Kilpatrick), Laura (Matt) Shelton; chosen grandchildren, Shelby and Noah Brothers, McKenna and Brody Lawson, Ella and Karleigh Morris; great-grandchildren, Kaylei and Colt Shelton; sisters, Barbara Mobley and Connie White; brothers, John (Deb) White and Tim (Gina) White.
Betty was retired from a career at Regions Bank. She was a longtime member of Hokes Bluff First Baptist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. Upon moving to Geraldine, she became an active member of Geraldine First Baptist Church, where she loved being involved with the youth and seniors along with singing in the choir. Betty was an active member of HBHS Class of 1965 Golden Eagles and a longtime member of Hokes Bluff Lions Club. Precious to our family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, the eldest sister and matriarch of her beloved family, who will be greatly missed. Betty also enjoyed organizing "The Phillips" and "The Whites" family reunions, believing family was a wonderful blessing from God.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks are extended to Dr. John Piede and staff at St. Vincent's Bruno Cancer Center; Comfort Care Hospice for their guidance and compassion; her numerous beloved friends of Geraldine and Hokes Bluff who were gracious, generous and thoughtful with their actions and prayers during her illness.
