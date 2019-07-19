|
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Ms. Betty Yancey, 76, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Pastor Greg Bledsoe officiating. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Survived by her daughters, Darlene (Charles) Crowe, Kristy (Jerry) Duncan; grandsons, Michael Yancey and Jerry Duncan; adopted children, Pam Thompson, Chloe Cook, Sarah Cook, Jaxson Ramsey; special friends, Marbetta Ethridge, Jackie Garrett, Janice Lee, Brian Scott; and all her brothers and sisters in Christ at Grace Baptist.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department, Cardiac Step-Down, ICU, and 5th floor.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 19, 2019