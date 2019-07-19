Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Yancey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Yancey Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Ms. Betty Yancey, 76, of Gadsden, who died Wednesday. Pastor Greg Bledsoe officiating. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Survived by her daughters, Darlene (Charles) Crowe, Kristy (Jerry) Duncan; grandsons, Michael Yancey and Jerry Duncan; adopted children, Pam Thompson, Chloe Cook, Sarah Cook, Jaxson Ramsey; special friends, Marbetta Ethridge, Jackie Garrett, Janice Lee, Brian Scott; and all her brothers and sisters in Christ at Grace Baptist.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Riverview Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department, Cardiac Step-Down, ICU, and 5th floor.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now