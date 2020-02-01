|
Bettye Jo Wimpee, 89, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Doug Ford will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Bettye Jo was a charter member of Coosa Valley Church. She was employed at the Utilities Board of Rainbow City for 26 years and served as a board member for 10 years.
Bettye Jo was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Eddie Wimpee; brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Mike (Jan) Ford, Wayne (Jeanette) Wimpee and Rusty (Nanette) Wimpee; grandchildren, Mackie (Heather) Ford, Roxanne (Shon) Phillips, Susan (Mark) Shirai, Barkley Wimpee and Grayson Wimpee; great-grandchildren, Micah Phillips, Mollie Phillips - My Baking Buddy, Abby Ford, Hamilton Ford, Colton Shirai, Carolina Shirai and Emma Parrish; brother, Jack (Joan) Ford; chosen son, Dennis Grizzell; special friends, Sue Glidewell, Mona Wallace, and members of Alabama Rural Water Board.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Anthony Metcalfe, Dr. Kevin Lackey, Dr. Derrick Sparks, Nurse Donna and Compassus Hospice Care.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John Edward (Eddie) Silvey, Terry Walker, Dewey Hames, Chuck Welch, Steve Davis, Jerry Wimpee Jr., Max Buford, Ronnie McClure, Craig Ford and Warren Wagnon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
