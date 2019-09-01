|
|
Beulah Ridlespurge, 90, from Attalla, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Forrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Bart Watts will officiate. Peter Gregorson and Billy Patterson will speak. Morgan Funeral Chapel will direct.
Mrs. Ridlespurge was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and received the Woman of the Year recognition from the American Business Woman's Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Wilson and Juanita Bright Wilson; husband, Woodie Ridlespurge; children, Phillipa Sue and Rene Ridlespurge; and grandchildren, Josh Evans and Hailey Amos.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Jack) Brewster; son, Dean (Brenda) Ridlespurge; grandchildren, Shane Adams, LeeAnn (Mitchell) Johnson, Jennifer (Mike) Evans, Woodie (Lauren) Ridlespurge Jr., Cathy (Tony) Gossett, Michelle (John) Barker, WA Ridlespurge, Mark (Mary Ann) Amos, Jarret (Christy) Amos; and 32 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Peter Gregorson, Don Owens, her Riddle's Bend Baptist Church Sunday School Class, and a host of friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 1, 2019