Beverly Ann (Clayton) Fugatt
Beverly Ann (Clayton) Fugatt
Clearwater - Beverly Ann (Clayton)Fugatt, age 76, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Fugatt, Jr. and parents Cody and Margie Clayton.
She is survived by daughters Sherry Bain, Carla (Dale Denson) Laird, Leighann (Scott) Taylor; 2 stepsons and 1 step daughter, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws.
Chapel services will be at 1 pm Thursday at Crestwood Funeral Home. David Fugatt will be officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from12 pm until time of service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will be in Crestwood cemetary.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
