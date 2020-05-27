|
Beverly Jean Thomason Dease passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 22, 2020. She was 79 years old.
Our mother graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1958. She lived in Birmingham for a short time, working for South Central Bell, and then returned to the Gadsden area, where she remained for the rest of her life. On October 3, 1964, she married our father. Mother spent her life taking care of her family, which included her children, her older relatives and her younger brother, Eddie, who passed away in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, shopping (and returning things), reading, spending time visiting and talking to friends and extended family, and later in life traveling with our father. She attended the Alabama City Church of God in her younger years and the Alabama City Methodist Church more recently as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Larry Dease; her parents, George B. Thomason and Lois Garner Thomason; and her brother, Curtis Edward Thomason.
She is survived by her children, Brooke Dease Taylor (Matt) and Jonathan Dease (Shasta); and five grandchildren, Ben, Emily, and John Taylor and Laura and Jacob Dease.
We, her children, would like to express our sincere thanks to those family members, neighbors and friends who helped our mother get through the tough years since our father passed away. Your kindness was and is greatly appreciated.
Due to current health concerns related to COVID-19, we plan to have a small private service at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 27, 2020