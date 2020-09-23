Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Noccalula Church of God for Beverly June "Chick" Hale Smith, 81, of Gadsden, who died Monday, September 21, 2020. Bishops Terry Hart, Kip Box, Jack Smith, Jackie Pounders, J.P. Lambert and Nathan Glenn will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

"Chick" was a loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Godly mother and a pastor's wife for 31 years. She faithfully served the church as an organist and a Sunday school teacher for over 50 years, and was always a student of the Bible. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all of those in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Lee Roy Smith; parents, Ira F. and Louise Hale; parents-in-law, Rev. William and Ethel Smith; and sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Simmons.

Chick is survived by her children, Steve (Nellda) Smith, Rex (Thresia) Smith of Decatur, Bill (Cindy) Smith, Jill (Jeff) Alston of Gadsden; grandchildren, Adam, Nathan, Jennifer, Justin (Sarah) Smith of Decatur, Amber (Austin) Dash of Clanton, AL, and Benjamin Alston of Gadsden; great-grandchildren, Madline and AnnaBella Smith of Daphne, and Laura, Emily Mize and Caden Ennis of Decatur; and a host of extended family.

Pallbearers will be Adam, Nathan and Justin Smith, Benjamin Alston, Heath Hood and Dale Robertson. Honorary pallbearers are the ministers and wives of The Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of God World Missions, P.O. Box 2250 Cleveland, TN 37320.

Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, special niece Louann Hofland, Jack and Carol Smith, Jane and King Daughdrill, Shirley Robertson, Noccalula Church of God members, pastor and special friend, Laurie Pounders.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Village Chapel. Chick will lie in state one hour prior to the service Thursday at Noccalula Church of God.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store