Beverly Kay Shull
Beverly Kay Shull, 53, of Boaz, passed away September 8, 2020. Memorial Service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jacky Duncan officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 3 until 4 p.m.
Beverly attended Etowah High School, Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University. During her time in school, she earned a certificate in Phlebotomy, a Master's Degree in Education and a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Beverly was a RN at UAB; she first worked on the Trauma Burn Unit and she was currently working on the Palliative Care Unit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. "Slick" and Velma Davenport; and her father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Kathleen Scharff and Curtis Shull Sr.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Curtis Shull; daughter, Leslie Dobbs; son, Jacob (Cierra) Shull; chosen daughter, Zoe Kelly; grandsons, Tray, Tyler, Kayden, and Mason Dobbs, Karson, Kamdyn, and Colt Shull; and Carter Dobbs; brother, Roger (Helen) Davenport; sister, Robin Davenport; brother-in-law, Jim Shull; nieces and nephews, Lynsie (Pat) Guin, Brandy (Brandon) Clough, Cliff (Amanda) Davenport, Raven (David) Foster; uncle, Bob Bland; and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks (For Autism Awareness) or Mental Health Foundation.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Etowah High School Blue Devils Football teams from Class of 2013 to 2022.
Special thanks to nurses and staff of ICU at UAB and her coworkers on the Palliative Care Unit.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
SEP
12
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
