Billie Elizabeth Mitchell
Billie Elizabeth Mitchell passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jessie Mitchell and grandson Adam Mitchell.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her son Wayne(Marsha) Mitchell, granddaughter Jessica(Gabriel) Czirr, and three great grandsons, all of Lexington, KY and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Crestwood Cemetery with Larry Fuhrman presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
.