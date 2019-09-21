|
Billie Hughes, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on September 18, 2019, with his wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann Moore Hughes, at his side.
Born in Ohatchee, Alabama, in 1933, he moved to Ashville, Alabama, with his family and entered the Air Force after high school, becoming a fire control supervisor with the 493rd fighter-bomber squadron. He was honored with a Soldier's Medal and Airman of the Quarter during his service. He left the Air Force and became a police officer, then went to work for Western Electric, South Central Bell, and retired from BellSouth as an electrical engineer supervisor in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1991. He resided in Birmingham, Alabama, for 45 years.
Billie was a member of a bluegrass band in his early years, which he enjoyed immensely, performing with the Country Boy Eddie show on occasion. He enjoyed his later years going to gospel singings and jamming with the folks at the Senior Citizens Center in Ashville, Alabama, where he kept in touch with old friends and classmates. He also enjoyed bowling, riding his 1963 Harley, and tinkering with cars. He loved music as well and could play several musical instruments, with the piano and guitar being his favorites.
He is survived by his wife and four of his five children; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Surviving children are Debra Hughes Brown, Patricia Dianne Hughes Wood (Shawn), Billy Gregory Hughes (fiancée, Michele Muller) and Aldon Gary Hughes (Jennifer). A fifth child is deceased, Johnny Gaylan Hughes.
Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, September 21 with graveside following at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 21, 2019