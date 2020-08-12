The family of Billie Jo Blanks Weeks of Gadsden, AL, is saddened to announce her passing on August 9, 2020, at the age of 83. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Deborah Weeks Talton (Greg Talton), Larry Weeks, Vincent Weeks and Michael Weeks (Bonnie Weeks); 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild; sisters, Gladys Searcy and Joyce Blanks; special friends, Charlie Morgan, Van Stephens, Sam O'Bryant, Kathy Butler and many more.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Weeks; daughter, Susan Weeks Gulledge; and grandson, Brandon Scott McGlathery.

Jo was "Mama" or "MawMaw" to everyone. Everyone she met she would claim as her own, no matter what their story was. She did not have much to give but would give all that she had. She had a kind and forgiving heart unlike any other. She loved gardening, bird watching, cooking and taking care of all of her pets.

A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 at Crestwood Funeral Home, with a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30.

