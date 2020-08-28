1/
Billie Ruth Chappell
1931 - 2020
Billie Ruth Chappell, 89, of Rainbow City, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Mrs. Chappell was a loving wife of many years to Billy Ray; a beloved aunt; loving stepmother; and doting step-grandmother.
Mrs. Chappell was born on April 26, 1931, and was an identical twin to her sister, Betty. She had a long and distinguished career in nursing. After completing the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital School of Nursing program, she attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas, graduating with a B.S. degree in Nursing. In 1966, Mrs. Chappell earned a Master of Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Chappell served in the U.S. Army as a nurse with the rank of Major. She also served as Director of the Nursing program at Gadsden State Junior College. In 1990, Mrs. Chappell was admitted to the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.
Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Chappell; sisters, Mrs. Betty Traylor Gillian and Mrs. Virginia Traylor Hudson; and mother, Coral Lee Traylor.
Mrs. Chappell is survived by nieces and nephews, Diane Gillian Lantz, Robert Gillian, Jan Frasier, Karen Adcock, Terry Hudson, and Alan Gillian; stepdaughters, Argenta (Paul) LeBlanc and Celeste Chappell; and four step-grandchildren.
Private funeral services were held at Crestwood Cemetery.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 27, 2020
Rest now Mrs. Billie. I loved you and Mr. Bill so much. It was a sincere pleasure to help you and to call you Friend. I will never forget you.
Marilee Hickman
Friend
