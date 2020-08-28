Billie Ruth Chappell, 89, of Rainbow City, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Mrs. Chappell was a loving wife of many years to Billy Ray; a beloved aunt; loving stepmother; and doting step-grandmother.

Mrs. Chappell was born on April 26, 1931, and was an identical twin to her sister, Betty. She had a long and distinguished career in nursing. After completing the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital School of Nursing program, she attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas, graduating with a B.S. degree in Nursing. In 1966, Mrs. Chappell earned a Master of Nursing from Emory University in Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Chappell served in the U.S. Army as a nurse with the rank of Major. She also served as Director of the Nursing program at Gadsden State Junior College. In 1990, Mrs. Chappell was admitted to the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Mrs. Chappell was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Chappell; sisters, Mrs. Betty Traylor Gillian and Mrs. Virginia Traylor Hudson; and mother, Coral Lee Traylor.

Mrs. Chappell is survived by nieces and nephews, Diane Gillian Lantz, Robert Gillian, Jan Frasier, Karen Adcock, Terry Hudson, and Alan Gillian; stepdaughters, Argenta (Paul) LeBlanc and Celeste Chappell; and four step-grandchildren.

Private funeral services were held at Crestwood Cemetery.

