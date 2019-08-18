|
|
Funeral services for Billie Sudberry, 74, of Piedmont, will be at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Monday at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at Collier-Butler tonight from 6 until 8. Bro. Cecil Jarrells will officiate. Burial will be in Young's Chapel Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Billie retired from the Toyota dealership as a Master Certified Technician. He enjoyed coaching sports and watching Alabama football. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Edgebert Sudberry; sister, Becky Harris; brother, Jerry Sudberry; and nephew, Larry Sudberry.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Sudberry; children, Lamar (Dawn), Todd (Kelley), and Dewayne (Brandy) Sudberry; brothers, Jimmy and Robert Sudberry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Jarrid Taylor, Jared Smith, Chris Cox, Joe Etherton, Earl Etherton, and Keith Jarrells.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Piedmont Rescue Squad, Gadsden Regional Medical Center ER staff, and the Spring Garden Fire Department.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2019