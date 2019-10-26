|
|
Celebration of Life services will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Billie Wayne "Silver Dollar Bill" Warren, 75, of Ball Play, who passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Bill, first and foremost, loved his family. His second love was that of music. He was a musician from a young age, playing the guitar. While he had several bands throughout his life, he was best known as, and most proud to be called, "Silver Dollar Bill." He was also proud to call himself the "Mayor of Ball Play." He loved his community and the people who live there. Most of all, he was proud to be known as Dad, Daddy, Grandaddy and Ban-Dan. Bill also had his pilot's license and loved to fly. Fly high, Bill!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Warren; daughter, Mary Brothers; parents, John Paul Warren and Jarutha Warren; brother, Charles Warren; sisters, Shelby Dean and Fay Warren.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Warren; daughter, Candace Phillips and husband Jason Ritter; grandson, Alexander Warren; granddaughters, Autumn Phillips, Mara Brothers, Sadie Brothers, Lily Brothers; brother, Jerry (Delma) Warren; sister, Judy (Bob) Swearingen; son-in-law, Jimmy (Abby) Brothers; sister-in-law, Ruth Warren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Cheryl Freeman, Houston Elders, Amedisys Hospice and Amedisys Home Health.
Family request no stands of flowers. Please send live plants only or donate to .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019