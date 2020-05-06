|
A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, for family only at Village Chapel for Billy "Holmes" Wayne Hall, 78, Attalla, who died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Pastor David Woods officiated. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Hall served in the United States Air Force. After 25 years of service, he retired from Walmart #6806 Cullman, AL Transportation Division. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and pawpaw. Billy loved Etowah High School Blue Devil football. He traveled with WGAD sports radio for Friday night football. He loved to fish and enjoyed boating and being outdoors. Billy loved to socialize and visit with his friends, tell funny stories, joke and make people laugh. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He was an avid collector of knives and cigars. He loved working in his garage and gardening.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and J.C. Hall; and brothers, Bob and P.D. Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Andria Jean Hall; daughter, Donna (Joel) Lonnergan; son, Barry (Kim) Hall; grandchildren, Aaron and Ryan Lonnergan, Jamie and Bailee Hall, Colby, Courtney and Christian King; brothers, Bradley, Eddie Lee, Dan and Don Hall; sister, Brenda Benson; brothers-in-law, Ben (Nila) Gunter, Mike (Donna) Gunter; sisters-in-law, Willodean (Dean) Conley and Nanette (Ricky) Bryant; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Ben Gunter, Joel Lonnergan, Aaron Lonnergan, Ryan Lonnergan, Colby King, Jerry White, Joey Nance, Phil McClendon and Joe Brothers.
Honorary pallbearers were Christian King, Bradley Hall, Mike Gunter, David Bryan and Mayor Larry Means.
Special thanks to Tammy Cox, Brandon Thrasher, Stacy Johnson of Encompass Home Hospice, church family at Ivalee Baptist Church, Jack's of Attalla, and Dr. K.J. Shah.
A recording of his service may be watched at villagechapelfuneralhome.com for up to 90 days.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020