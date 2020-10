Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy B. Henderson, 63, formerly of Collinsville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Life Celebration is 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, Collinsville. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. before the service Saturday at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Dante Jelks Funeral Home Directing

