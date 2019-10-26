|
|
Billy Barnett Talley, 84, of Winston, GA, formerly of Cleveland, TN, lost his battle to dementia on October 21, 2019. Billy was born on August 22, 1935, in Gadsden, AL. He retired from White Wing Publishing House in Cleveland, TN, and attended Douglas Chapel Church of God in Winston, GA, where he played his guitar. Billy's hobbies included flying his 172 Cessna and umpiring softball games.
Mr. Talley was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Rebecca Talley; his youngest son, Bruce Talley; his mother, Frances Stewart; and two sisters, Rita Morrow and Elaine Thornton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter and son-in-law, Lynne & John Campbell of Ten Mile, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Richard & Suzanne Talley of Winston, GA; grandchildren, Leslie & Adam Haden, Tyler & Ashley Campbell, Heather & Steven Woods, Holly & Kris Ware and Rachel Talley; great-grandchildren, Parker, Drew & Eli Woods and Marlee Campbell; two sisters, Joann & Wilburn Tallent and Shirley Woodard; two sisters-in-law, Sheila & Jerry Denney and Linda Wagnon; and a special friend of the family, Janet Talley.
Funeral Services will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, in the Cleveland Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, 2419 Georgetown Road, Cleveland, TN. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday. Entombment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens main mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family request making donations in his memory to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
You are encouraged to share a memory of Billy and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com.
Companion Funeral Home is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019