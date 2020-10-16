1/
Billy Earl Williams
Mr. Billy Earl Williams, 69, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
Bill leaves to cherish his memories: A very loving and devoted wife, Danielle Sawyer; daughters, Nekesha (Jermaine) Williams-Gayle, Kema Brewster, Dawntel (Takarius) Turner, and Dequinda Sawyer; sons, DeAntez (Azella) Williams and Marthavius Sawyer; sister, Sharon (Willy) Seary; brother, Timothy Williams; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Public Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Eulogist: Pastor Grady E. Robinson Jr.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required at both public visitation and the funeral service.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
