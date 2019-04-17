Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collier-Butler Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Chapel
Resources
Billy Gene Littrell Obituary
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Billy Gene Littrell, 79, of Gadsden, who passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. The Rev. Johnny Johnson will officiate. Entombment will be at Forrest Mausoleum. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Billy was a 1957 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He earned his B.A. from the University of Alabama, and his master's from UAB.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and V.T. Richey; and his father, Danzel Littrell.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Jane Littrell; daughters, Darla (Ron Warwick) Newman, Kim (Brad) Fuller; grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Newman, Will Warwick, Garrett Butts, McKinley Fuller; great-grandsons, Sawyer and Colton Newman; and chosen great-grandson, Micah Gossett.
Pallbearers will be his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America (www.dementiasociety.org/donate).
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jackie Irby and Kindred Hospice.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 17, 2019
