Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Billy Gene Sharpton Obituary
Billy Gene Sharpton, 90, went peacefully home to be with his wife Barbara, and his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, September 6 at Collier-Butler Chapel, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mr. Sharpton was preceded in death by his lovely wife Barbara of 63 years, whom he cared for the last four years of her life at her bedside, in their home. He was also preceded by his parents, James and Frances Sharpton; sisters, Lowell, Oneil, Louise, Jimmy and Lucille; brother, Wofford Sharpton; brothers-in-law, Don Dutton and Pete Payne.
He is survived by his very special adopted son, John David Sharpton; sisters-in-law, Carlotta Payne, Pat Dutton; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sharpton, an electrician, retired from Gulf States Steel, where he daily gave of his time and talent for 43 years, providing for his wife and son. He loved and enjoyed traveling with Barbara and John, as well as spending quality time with many of his close friends and church family. He was a lifelong active member of Dwight Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, serving his Lord through singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and giving of his time to anyone in need. He was cared for these past six years by his son, John.
His son John would like to thank the Gadsden Regional Medical Center nurses, aides, as well as Alacare Hospice's Kiley, Lori, Jessica, Mary, Karen, Elizabeth, CiCi, Bro. Whitt, Dr. Debora Reiland and many others who cared for "Dad."
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Sharpton family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019
