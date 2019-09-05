|
Billy Gene Sharpton, 90, went peacefully home to be with his wife Barbara, and his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, September 6 at Collier-Butler Chapel, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mr. Sharpton was preceded in death by his lovely wife Barbara of 63 years, whom he cared for the last four years of her life at her bedside, in their home. He was also preceded by his parents, James and Frances Sharpton; sisters, Lowell, Oneil, Louise, Jimmy and Lucille; brother, Wofford Sharpton; brothers-in-law, Don Dutton and Pete Payne.
He is survived by his very special adopted son, John David Sharpton; sisters-in-law, Carlotta Payne, Pat Dutton; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Sharpton, an electrician, retired from Gulf States Steel, where he daily gave of his time and talent for 43 years, providing for his wife and son. He loved and enjoyed traveling with Barbara and John, as well as spending quality time with many of his close friends and church family. He was a lifelong active member of Dwight Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, serving his Lord through singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and giving of his time to anyone in need. He was cared for these past six years by his son, John.
His son John would like to thank the Gadsden Regional Medical Center nurses, aides, as well as Alacare Hospice's Kiley, Lori, Jessica, Mary, Karen, Elizabeth, CiCi, Bro. Whitt, Dr. Debora Reiland and many others who cared for "Dad."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 5, 2019