Mr. Billy Gerald Edwards, 77, of Hokes Bluff, passed away June 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with Dr. Ryan Morris officiating. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Edwards was born on January 5, 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School and attended Livingston University on a football scholarship. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 32 years of service. His hobbies included hunting, camping, dirt track racing, spending time at B&M Campers, riding his golf cart with his dog Oscar, watching softball and basketball, coaching little league football, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Edwards was a member of the Hokes Bluff Lions Club, Gadsden Jaycees, and was a founding member of Hokes Bluff Eagle Reunion Committee. He also served on the Hokes Bluff City Council.
Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Virginia Edwards; and his nephew, Michael Thompson.
Survivors include his children, Kimberly Poore and spouse, Bryan Poore; Cindy Edwards; and son, Chad Edwards; grandchildren, Housten and Benjamin Edwards and Baleigh Neu; sister, Glenda Thrasher and husband, Terry Thrasher; nephew, Matt Thomson; and niece, Andi Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Larry Sandlin, Jim Gidley, Jerry Morris, Bobby McKee, Tom Thompson, Jason Shields and Phillip Griffith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Fleming and Matt Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Hokes Bluff College and Career Group.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of UAB Hospital and NP Tracey Henslee.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 26, 2020.