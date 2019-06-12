|
|
Billy Henry Nash, 86, passed away June 6, 2019, at his home in Tallassee, Alabama, after a long hard fight with lung cancer.
He was born in Walnut Grove, but lived most of his life in Gadsden.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Willie B. Nash; mother, Myra Jo Nash; wife, Naomi and daughter, Beth Ballentine.
He is survived by his son, Billy Jeff (Carol) Nash, Eclectic; daughter, April Mooney, Tallassee; brothers, Don Nash, Southside, and Bobby (Sheree) Nash, Locust Fork, Georgia; sisters, Mary (Bob) Tanksley, Forest Park, Georgia, and Shirley Price, Riverdale, Georgia; aunt, Ila Mae Wright, Gadsden, and a host of grandsons, granddaughters, nieces and nephews in Florida, Alabama and Georgia.
Bill was a Vietnam veteran and served two years in Germany. He was a master mechanic and could fix most anything mechanical. In his younger days, he was an avid dirt track racer, along with his friends Stan Griffin, Phillip Wilson and Bill Noah. He was a very friendly guy and a pleasure to be around.
Bill was cremated by Morgan Funeral Home and will lie in state until a memorial service and a burial date can be set. The dates and information will be posted. All out-of-town relatives will be notified.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 12, 2019