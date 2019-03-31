|
|
April 21, 1937 - March 30, 2019
Funeral services and entombment will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at Rainbow Memorial Mausoleum, for Billy Jack Walker, 81, of Gadsden, who passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Lauil Thompson will officiate.
Mr. Walker was retired from Goodyear. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay L. Walker; parents, Ed Walker and Eunice G. Quarles; sister, Juanita McCoy.
Survivors are Terry (Sonny) Conn, Chris (Donna) Walker; grandchildren, Kristen (Doug) Fuhrman, Drew Carlson; great-grandchildren, Laney and Grant Fuhrman; several nieces and nephews.
The family will accept friends one hour prior to service.
Special thanks to Daryl (Moe) and Retha Mosher, Southern Care Hospice and 7th floor nursing staff at Gadsden Regional Hospital.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019