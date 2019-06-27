Home

Billy Jason Vaughn

Billy Jason Vaughn Obituary
Billy Jason Vaughn, 43, born 7-13-75, went from death to life on 6-22-19.
Jason will be well remembered by those whose lives he touched. He had a witty sense of humor and read every chance he got. We grieve the loss of a husband, father, brother and son.
His Nanny, Ramona Johnson, along with his Savior welcomed him to his eternal home. His father, Billy Vaughn, also met him, and I am sure they all have gone fishing.
He now waits for his family to join him there: wife, Heather; sons, Bennett, Peyton and Brady; daughter, Bella; mother, Kathy Bradford (Randy); sisters, Jamie (Jason) Tidmore and Jenifer; nephew, Jackson; niece, Emmalyne; special friends, Shane and Marisa Cannon; in-laws, Kenny and Virginia Mashburn. Jason had many aunts and uncles who loved him dearly, and cousins he shared fun times with.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Cathedral of Praise. Please no flowers, just your prayers.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019
