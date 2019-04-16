|
Rev. Billy Joe Lett, 84, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Sardis Baptist Church with Revs. Greg Corbin, David Hairston, Rodney Gilmore and David Cofield officiating. Burial will be at Beulah Cemetery, Albertville, AL.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Rev. Lett was a graduate of Mortimer Jordan High School, Birmingham, AL, and Carson-Newman College, Jefferson City, TN. Before entering into the ministry full time, he taught history at Sardis High School.
Rev. Lett served as pastor of many churches, including South Gadsden Baptist; Mt. Pisgah Baptist, Cropwell; Steele Baptist, Pisgah Baptist, Pisgah, AL; Center Point Baptist; Kelly's Chapel, Grove Oak, AL; and had served as director of missions with the Sand Mountain Baptist Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Shirley Annette Campbell Lett; parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Pack Lett; sister and brother-in-law, Tommie Lou and Grady Wilson; brother-in-law, E.B. Self Sr.; niece, Edna Ruth Self Dowling; and nephew, Bobby Wilson.
Survivors include his son, Timothy J. Lett and Joanna; grandchildren, Jacob, Anna Claire, Micah and Abbi Kate; mother of his grandchildren, Daphne Lett; sister, Ruth Self, Pinson, AL.
Pallbearers will be fellow pastors and Jerry Talley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be deacons of Kelley's Chapel Baptist Church.
The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to the Alabama Baptist Ministers Benefit Society in Rev. Lett's memory.
Special thanks is extended to the staff of Comfort Care Hospice, Ginger, Emily, Tonia, Monique, Hannah, Faynetta; Rev. Rodney Gilmore; and all who visited or assisted our family in any way during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sardis Baptist Church.
Condolences and fond memories may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2019