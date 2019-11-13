|
|
Mr. Billy McDowell, 87, of Martin Avenue, Boaz, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 at McRae Chapel with Bro. Chris Bartlett and Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, November 14 in the Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. McDowell is survived by his wife of 68 years, Willowdean Scott McDowell of Boaz.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 13, 2019