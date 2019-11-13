Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcrae Funeral Home
99 Glenda Dr
Boaz, AL 35957
(256) 593-2233
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mcrae Funeral Home
99 Glenda Dr
Boaz, AL 35957
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Mcrae Funeral Home
99 Glenda Dr
Boaz, AL 35957
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Beulah Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy McDowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy McDowell Obituary
Mr. Billy McDowell, 87, of Martin Avenue, Boaz, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 at McRae Chapel with Bro. Chris Bartlett and Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, November 14 in the Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until funeral time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. McDowell is survived by his wife of 68 years, Willowdean Scott McDowell of Boaz.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -