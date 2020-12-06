1/1
Billy Phillips
Southside, AL - Billy Edwards Phillips, age 90, of Southside, Alabama passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Due to COVID concerns, a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Crestwood cemetery. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Billy was a lifetime resident of Etowah County and had served his Lord, community, and country in many ways. He was a member of Southside United Methodist Church and was the choir director for forty years. He served as the Lay Leader of the Gadsden District of United Methodist Churches. Billy was a member and first president of Southside Lions Club, and was a trustee of Southside High School. He served in the US Army in Germany. He worked as a systems analyst at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and retired with 36 years service.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Usry Phillips, his parents and eight siblings.
He is survived by his children Renee (Glenn) Summerlin and Stan (Diane) Phillips; grandchildren Drew Phillips and Juliane Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers are his church family at Southside United Methodist Church.
Special thanks are extended to Dr. Sathyan Iyer, the nurses and staff of Gadsden Regional Home Health, and everyone who assisted with his care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside United Methodist Church, 2438 Cedar Bend Road, Southside, AL 35907
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
