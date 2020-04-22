|
|
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Billy R. Barnes, 81, of Ashville, who passed away April 17, 2020. Bill Davis and Tony Layton will officiate. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Barnes was a welder at Trambeam, where he retired, and was also a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Barnes; parents, Jess and Dollie Belle Barnes; sisters, Imogene Pirk, Geraldine Payne, June Bishop; and brother, Calvin Barnes.
Survivors include his daughter, Gloria (Tony) Layton; granddaughter, Denise (John) Bell; great-granddaughter, Malea Bell; grandson, Daniel (Kaitlyn) Layton; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Gavin; brother, Robert Barnes; sisters, Barbara Walker and Betty Whitt; and several nieces and nephews.
Billy was a sweet and kind dad, pawpaw, uncle, brother and friend. He will be missed by all the ones who loved him.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 22, 2020